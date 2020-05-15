fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds Recorded May 2-4, 2020

Deeds Recorded May 2-4, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff May 15, 2020 0

Deeds Recorded May 2, 2020 23 14450 DOHNER, DAVID L to DOW, MOIRA A et ano Property Address: 12 PEBBLE HILL ROAD, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Liber: 12336 Page: 0498 Tax Account: 166.06-2-32 Full Sale Price: $224,000.00 FOSEGAN, RYAN to KELLEY, BRAD M Property Address: 20 BENT OAK TRAIL, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Liber: 12336 Page: 0515 Tax Account: 166.20-1-61 Full Sale Price: $223,500.00 14468 LENZI, KRISTIN L et ano to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo