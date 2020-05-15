fbpx
Home / News / 'It's impossible': NY nursing homes fret about testing order

‘It’s impossible’: NY nursing homes fret about testing order

By: The Associated Press May 15, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) — As calls grow nationwide for mandatory coronavirus testing in nursing homes, New York facilities are sounding alarms about the state's ambitious new demand to test roughly 185,000 workers twice a week. Administrators worry there won't be enough kits for an estimated 370,000 tests a week on workers at nursing homes and other ...

