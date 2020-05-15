fbpx
Judge reinstates charges in deadly Philadelphia Amtrak crash

Judge reinstates charges in deadly Philadelphia Amtrak crash

By: The Associated Press May 15, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A judge has reinstated all charges brought against an Amtrak engineer for his role in a high-speed derailment in Philadelphia that killed eight people. The ruling Thursday by Superior Court Judge Victor Stabile overturns a lower court's decision last July to dismiss the involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment charges against Brandon Bostian. His ...

