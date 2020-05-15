fbpx
Judgments Recorded April 7, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff May 15, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded April 7, 2020 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT ALVA, DAVID J 143 LODEN LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14623 Favor: NYS PEOPLE Amount: $375.00 CARTER, JOHNDRAY L 458 SOUTH CLINTON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: NYS PEOPLE Amount: $375.00 HILL, HOWARD JR 599 POST AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14619 Favor: NYS PEOPLE Amount: $1,804.00 LECCESE, CHRISTOPHER K 95 BROOKFIELD ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14610 Favor: NYS PEOPLE Amount: $1,570.00 MARREN, SHANE T 4 COOPER DRIVE, HILTON NY ...

