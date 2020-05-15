fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages Recorded May 2-4, 2020

Mortgages Recorded May 2-4, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff May 15, 2020 0

Mortgages Recorded May 2, 2020 50 NOT PROVIDED TOSCANO, HELENE D Property Address: 603 PULLMAN AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: CITIZENS BANK NA Amount: $42,500.00 14428 BROWN, JERRY & BROWN, VICKI T Property Address: 1083 PAUL ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Lender: MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY Amount: $100,000.00 14450 DOW, MOIRA A & DOW, WESLEY E Property Address: 12 PEBBLE HILL ROAD, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $59,000.00 KELLEY, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo