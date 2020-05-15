fbpx
State delays debt collection

Student and medical debt put on hold

By: Bennett Loudon May 15, 2020 0

Because of difficulties resulting from the spread of coronavirus, New York State Attorney General Letitia James and Gov. Andrew Cuomo have announced that the state on Monday will renew an order to halt the collection of medical and student debt owed to the state. An order currently in place is set to end Monday when it ...

