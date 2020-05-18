fbpx
Civil Litigation: Developing a strategy for pandemic-driven commercial litigation

By: Thomas F. Knab May 18, 2020 0

Businesses must protect their contract rights and position themselves to prosecute and defend commercial and contract claims that arise during, and because of, the business disruptions caused by the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses must assert those rights, such as the obligations to give, and respond to, notices of breach, and understand the role ...

