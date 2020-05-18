fbpx
Fourth Department- Burglary: People v. Williams

Fourth Department- Burglary: People v. Williams

May 18, 2020

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Burglary Sufficiency of evidence – Intent to commit a crime – Jury note People v. Williams KA 15-01500 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment of conviction of burglary in the second degree. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that the evidence was sufficient ...

