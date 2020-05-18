fbpx
Mortgages Recorded May 5, 2020

Mortgages Recorded May 5, 2020

By: Jason Whong May 18, 2020 0

Mortgages Recorded May 5, 2020 125 NOT PROVIDED BIG RIDGE HOLDINGS LLC Property Address: 100 BIG RIDGE ROAD, OGDEN NY Lender: BERKADIA COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LLC Amount: $330,152.17 BROWNSTEN, CORY MICHAEL Property Address: 133 HILLVIEW DRIVE, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN OF Amount: $4,500.00 OQUENDO, MARALIN Property Address: 76 CECELIA TERRACE, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN OF Amount: $4,500.00 POLETTA, ROSALIE Property Address: 31 WINONA BOULEVARD, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN OF Amount: $4,500.00 RL ...

