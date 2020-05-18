fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Eighth Amendment: Morgan v. Dzurenda

Second Circuit – Eighth Amendment: Morgan v. Dzurenda

By: Daily Record Staff May 18, 2020 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Eighth Amendment Deliberate indifference – Assault by fellow inmate – Actual knowledge of risk Morgan v. Dzurenda 18-2888 Judges Calabresi, Pooler, and Park Background: The plaintiff appealed from the grant of summary judgment to the defendants. He alleged that his Eighth Amendment rights were violated when he was violently assaulted by a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo