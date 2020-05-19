fbpx
Appeals court OKs June 23 NY Democratic presidential primary

By: The Associated Press LARRY NEUMEISTER and MARINA VILLENEUVE May 19, 2020 0

NEW YORK — New York's Democratic Party leadership gave up trying to cancel the state's June 23 presidential primary Tuesday after an appeals court rejected arguments that holding it during the coronavirus pandemic would endanger public safety. Douglas A. Kellner, co-chair of the State Board of Elections, said he and the board's commissioner would not appeal ...

