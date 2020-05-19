fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds Recorded May 6, 2020

Deeds Recorded May 6, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff May 19, 2020 0

Deeds Recorded May 6, 2020 61 14428 FEGAN, RUTH M et ano to WILBOR, MARGARET Property Address: 1 HUTTON CIRCLE, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12338 Page: 0203 Tax Account: 130.17-1-21 Full Sale Price: $199,900.00 14445 FENTON, MICHAEL et ano to FANIZZI, JUSTIN et ano Property Address: 308 GARFIELD STREET, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Liber: 12338 Page: 0091 Tax Account: 139.77-3-38 Full Sale Price: $91,000.00 MASTRODONATO, MASAKO to WEST BROOKLYN ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo