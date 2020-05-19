fbpx
Fourth Department – Prosecutorial misconduct: People v. Campbell

By: Daily Record Staff May 19, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Prosecutorial misconduct Molineux – Brady material People v. Campbell KA 17-00558 Appealed from Livingston County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held ...

