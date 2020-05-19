Jessica Pizzutelli | Littler

Littler announces that Jessica Pizzutelli has been named a shareholder of the firm.

Pizzutelli represents management in numerous aspects of employment law across a variety of industries, including retail, manufacturing, insurance and hospitality. She has represented employers in state and federal court, before administrative agencies including the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), the New York Department of Labor and the New York State Division of Human Rights.

Pizzutelli has extensive experience in noncompetition and trade secret disputes, and has litigated cases involving restrictive covenant, trade secret (including the federal Defend Trade Secrets Act), and/or fiduciary duty claims across the country. She has successfully obtained temporary restraining orders and preliminary injunctions for clients in restrictive covenant and trade secret cases. Pizzutelli also dedicates approximately half of her practice to representing employers in collective, class and hybrid actions brought under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act and state wage and hour laws, and recently obtained the complete dismissal of a nationwide class action filed against a client in the Western District of New York.

Pizzutelli earned her J.D. from Washington University in St. Louis School of Law and her B.A. from Colby College.