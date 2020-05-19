Pamela Reynolds | Littler

Littler announces Pamela Reynolds has been named a shareholder of the firm.

Reynolds represents and counsels national corporations, small businesses, universities and other clients in a broad range of labor and employment matters, such as employee benefits litigation, discrimination, termination, employee discipline, disability accommodations, wage and hour obligations, enforcing post-employment restrictions, protecting trade secrets and proprietary information and competition and trade secret law. She has successfully litigated on behalf of employers in New York state and federal courts, federal courts in other jurisdictions, the New York State Division of Human Rights, the New York State Department of Labor, the EEOC and the U. S. Department of Labor.

Reynolds’ practice focuses on litigation concerning employee benefits, including cases nationwide that allege violations of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA). She has successfully defended clients against claims of denial of medical, severance or retirement benefits, and claims of breach of fiduciary duty, among others. Reynolds has also assisted clients in disputes with third party claims administrators for employee benefit plans.

Reynolds earned her J.D. from the University of Richmond School of Law and her B.A. from the University of North Carolina, Wilmington.