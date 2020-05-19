fbpx
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Ineffective assistance of counsel: United States of America v. Nolan

Second Circuit – Ineffective assistance of counsel: United States of America v. Nolan

By: Daily Record Staff May 19, 2020 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Ineffective assistance of counsel Eyewitness identification – Indicia of unreliability United States of America v. Nolan 16-3423-pr(L) Judges Sack, Hall, and Rakoff Background: The defendant-appellant challenged the denial of his motion to vacate his conviction on the ground of ineffective assistance of counsel. He argues that his lawyers did not challenge the ...

