fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Preliminary injunction: Eastview Mall LLC v. Grace Holmes Inc.

Fourth Department – Preliminary injunction: Eastview Mall LLC v. Grace Holmes Inc.

By: Daily Record Staff May 20, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Preliminary injunction Irreparable injury – Money damages Eastview Mall LLC v. Grace Holmes Inc. CA 18-01634 Appealed from Supreme Court, Ontario County Background: The defendants entered into a 10-year lease agreement with the plaintiff. The lease provided that the lease could be terminated if the defendants’ annual gross sales were less ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo