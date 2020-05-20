fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / GRAWA selects nonprofit for Directors’ Award

GRAWA selects nonprofit for Directors’ Award

By: Velvet Spicer May 20, 2020 0

RESOLVE of Greater Rochester Inc. has been named the recipient of the Greater Rochester Association for Women Attorneys Directors’ Award. The GRAWA Directors’ Award originated in 1986 and has been awarded to exceptional community leaders including the late Rep. Louise Slaughter, Susan B. Anthony House, Ibero-American Action League and the National Council of Jewish Women. “The Greater ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo