fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Recorded April 9, 2020

Judgments Recorded April 9, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff May 20, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded April 9, 2020 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT ACOSTA, JUAN Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE ACOSTA, JUAN Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE ALVARADO, VICTOR Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE ASHFORD, BRIAN Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE BATES, TERRANCE Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE BATES, TERRANCE Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE BATES, TERRANCE Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE BATES, TERRANCE Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE BATES, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo