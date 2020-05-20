fbpx
Salon sues over COVID-19 insurance claim

Carrier says there was no physical damage

By: Bennett Loudon May 20, 2020 0

A Rochester salon is suing its business insurance carrier in federal court for refusing to pay for loss of revenue due to the pandemic. Attorneys for Spitale Laser Spa Salon, located at 59 Celebration Drive, filed the suit against Pennsylvania-based Erie Insurance Co. in U.S. District Court in Rochester on May 12. “In light of the coronavirus ...

