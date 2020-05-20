fbpx
Second Circuit – Providing false information: USA v. Bramer

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Providing false information Firearm Acquisition – Knowingly misrepresentation – Protective order USA v. Bramer 18-3782 Judges Katzmann, Hall, and Lynch Background: The defendant appealed from a decision denying his Rule 29 motion for judgment of acquittal. He was charged with providing false information to a licensed firearm dealer in connection with the ...

