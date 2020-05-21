fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Film: ‘Roe’ plaintiff says her anti-abortion switch was act

Film: ‘Roe’ plaintiff says her anti-abortion switch was act

By: The Associated Press JESSICA GRESKO May 21, 2020 0

WASHINGTON — Norma McCorvey loved the limelight. Better known as "Jane Roe," her story was at the center of the 1973 Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide. At first she was an abortion rights advocate, but, in a twist, she became a born-again Christian in 1995 and switched sides. Now, three years ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo