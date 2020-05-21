fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Attorney for the child: Grabowski v. Smith

Fourth Department – Attorney for the child: Grabowski v. Smith

By: Daily Record Staff May 21, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Attorney for the child Advocating against child’s wishes – Best interest of the child Grabowski v. Smith CAF 19-00219 Appealed from Family Court, Onondaga County Background: The attorney for the child appealed from an order that modified a prior custody and visitation order by awarding the petitioner mother sole legal and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo