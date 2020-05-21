fbpx
Judgments Recorded April 9-13, 2020

By: Jason Whong May 21, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded April 9, 2020 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT JACKSON, JAMEL Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE JACKSON, KENNETH JAMES Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE JAMES, GARY D III Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE JOUBERT, JOSE L Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE KING, DARRELL Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE LEISTMAN, CHARLES M Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE MADISON, JAQUAN Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE MALDONADO, SAMUEL Favor: ...

