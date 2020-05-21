fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Liens Filed Recorded April 9-13, 2020

Liens Filed Recorded April 9-13, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff May 21, 2020 0

Liens Filed Recorded April 9, 2020 MECHANICS LIEN MEYRIS FAMILY LLC Favor: FERGUSON ELECTRIC CONSTRUCTION CO INC Amount: $46,818.00 1341 PORTLAND AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Liens Filed Recorded April 13, 2020 LIEN RELEASE DUMITRESCU, JULIAN Favor: USA/IRS 380 PARDEE ROAD APARTMENT 2, ROCHESTER NY 14609 HARTTER, ALLEN E Favor: USA/IRS 9 CENTURIAN CIRCLE, WEBSTER NY 14580 ORA ACADEMY Favor: USA/IRS 139 WINTON ROAD SOUTH, ROCHESTER NY 14610 REMILLARD, DAVID D SR Favor: USA/IRS 149 SIMPSON ROAD, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo