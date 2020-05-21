fbpx
Loughlin, Giannulli to serve prison time for college scam

May 21, 2020

"Full House" Actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, agreed to serve prison time as part of a plea deal in the college admissions bribery case, according to court papers filed Thursday. Loughlin, 55, has agreed to serve two months behind bars and Giannulli, 56, has agreed to serve five months under the ...

