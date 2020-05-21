fbpx
Mortgages Recorded May 8, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff May 21, 2020 0

Mortgages Recorded May 8, 2020 89 14326 SARKI, BACHI MAYA & SARKI, CHATRA Property Address: 68 WOODSTONE LANE, GREECE NY 14626 Lender: CNB MORTGAGE COMPANY Amount: $139,200.00 14420 BENTLEY BROS INC & BENTLEY BROS INC Property Address: 5625 BROCKPORT-SPENCERPORT ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: M&T BANK Amount: $269,303.27 BENTLEY BROS INC & BENTLEY BROS INC Property Address: 5625 BROCKPORT-SPENCERPORT ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: M&T BANK Amount: $203,646.73 JENKS, NATHANIEL R ...

