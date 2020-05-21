fbpx
Second Circuit – Sentencing: United States v. Rosa

By: Daily Record Staff May 21, 2020 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Sentencing Procedurally unreasonable – Reasons for sentencing United States v. Rosa 17-2004-cr Judges Livingston, Park, and Nardini Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment that sentenced him to an seven years and three months in prison for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and identity theft. Ruling: The Second Circuit remanded for resentencing. The ...

