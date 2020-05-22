fbpx
Home / News / City now offers online marriage licenses and weddings

City now offers online marriage licenses and weddings

By: Daily Record Staff May 22, 2020 0

Because Rochester City Hall is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rochester City Clerk’s office on Friday announced that marriage license applications are now available online. Information is available at https://www.cityofrochester.gov/marriagelicense/. After all necessary information has been submitted, documents will be reviewed by city officials. After being approved, applicants will get an online link to pay the ...

