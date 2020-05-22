fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Law / Civil rights advocates say police need policy for hacking device

Civil rights advocates say police need policy for hacking device

By: Kevin Oklobzija May 22, 2020 0

Before the Rochester Police Department has access to its own iPhone hacking device, civil rights advocates are asking that policies be adopted to ensure proper usage. The Genesee Valley Chapter of the New York Civil Liberties Union believes transparency leads to greater trust of law enforcement, especially when it comes to accessing the endless personal data ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo