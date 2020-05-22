fbpx
By: Daily Record Staff May 22, 2020 0

Mortgages Recorded May 11, 2020 121 NOT PROVIDED BENTLEY BROS INC & BENTLEY BROS INC Property Address: 5605 BROCKPORT SPENCERPORT ROAD, SWEDEN NY Lender: NYBDC LOCAL DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION Amount: $391,000.00 ECO ENERGY OF NY LLC Property Address: 141 E BUFFALO ROAD, RIGA NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $110,000.00 VANDERVYVER, ADELE C Property Address: 9 HUTTON CIRCLE, RIGA NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: ...

