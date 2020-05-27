fbpx
Decision in Trevyan Rowe case will be appealed

Most claims dismissed in state Supreme Court

By: Bennett Loudon May 27, 2020 0

The mother of a an autistic boy who died in 2018, after leaving a city school without being noticed, is planning to appeal a judge’s decision to dismiss most parts of her lawsuit against the school district, the police department, the city of Rochester, and others. Most claims in the lawsuit were dismissed by acting state ...

