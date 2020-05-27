fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Recorded April 14-16, 2020

Judgments Recorded April 14-16, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff May 27, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded April 14, 2020 JUDGMENT VACATED, OTHER COURT LEWIS, DAVID Favor: COMMISIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE Judgments Recorded April 15, 2020 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT ALICEA, ISMAEL Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE BROCK, CHRISTOPHER M Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE BROOKS, MAURICE JR Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE BROWN, NEVILLE Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE BUSH, BERKELY C Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE BUTLER, WILLIAM et ano Favor: ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo