Legal Aid Society launches domestic violence helpline

Legal Aid Society launches domestic violence helpline

By: Daily Record Staff May 27, 2020 0

The Legal Aid Society of Rochester (LASROC) has launched a new Domestic Violence Legal Services Helpline — (585) 204-0199. The announcement is a response to the reduced court functions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. From April 2019 to March 2020, the Society provided legal assistance and support in more than 1,400 domestic violence cases. Many of those clients ...

