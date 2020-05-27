fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Swift firings for Minneapolis officers in death of black man

Swift firings for Minneapolis officers in death of black man

By: The Associated Press AMY FORLITI and JEFF BAENEN May 27, 2020 0

MINNEAPOLIS — To the general public, the video of a white police officer pressing his knee into the neck of a black man prone on the street, crying out for help until he finally stopped moving, was horrifying. Four officers were fired a day after George Floyd's death, a stunning and swift move by the Minneapolis ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo