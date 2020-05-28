fbpx
Fourth Department – Court of Claims: Manes v. State of New York

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Court of Claims Unjust conviction and imprisonment – Ineffective assistance of counsel Manes v. State of New York CA 20-00181 Appealed from Court of Claims Background: The claimant, as administrator of the estate of the decedent, commenced an action against the state of New York alleging that the decedent was unjustly ...

