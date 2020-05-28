Fourth Department – Insurance law: Maple-Gate Anesthesiologists v. Nasrin

fbpx
By: Daily Record Staff May 28, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Insurance law Demutualization – Policyholder versus policy administrator Maple-Gate Anesthesiologists v. Nasrin CA 19-00612 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced this action against the defendants, its former employees, alleging that it is entitled to certain proceeds paid to the defendant by a medical liability mutual insurance company ...

