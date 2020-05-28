fbpx
Second Circuit – Immigration: Scarlett v. Barr

By: Daily Record Staff May 28, 2020 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Immigration Asylum – Fear of persecution – Criminal gangs – Government’s unwillingness to protect Scarlett v. Barr 16-940 Judges Cabranes, Raggi, and Korman Background: The petitioner challenges the denial of his applications for asylum, withholding removal, and protection under the Convention Against Torture. He argues that the asylum proceedings ought to be ...

