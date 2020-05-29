fbpx
Inquiry: U.S. Interior official used office for personal gain

Inquiry: U.S. Interior official used office for personal gain

By: The Associated Press May 29, 2020 0

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A senior Trump administration official misused his office for private gain by capitalizing on his government connections to help get a family member hired at the Environmental Protection Agency, investigators said in a report obtained by The Associated Press. The Interior Department's inspector general found that Assistant Interior Secretary Douglas Domenech reached ...

