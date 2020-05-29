fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages Recorded May 14, 2020

Mortgages Recorded May 14, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff May 29, 2020 0

Mortgages Recorded May 14, 2020 74 NOT PROVIDED MONTEGO HOLDINGS LLC & MONTEGO HOLDINGS LLC Property Address: 251 MAGNOLIA STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: CNB MORTGAGE COMPANY Amount: $285,200.00 14428 KEHL, MARCIA S & KEHL, RANDALL J Property Address: 226 PALMER ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $100,000.00 RICH, BRIAN D & RICH, BRIAN D Property Address: 29 BAKER, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo