Home / News / Sauerkraut factory wrongful death suit proceeds

Sauerkraut factory wrongful death suit proceeds

Federal case not barred by state dismissal

By: Bennett Loudon May 29, 2020 0

A federal judge has refused to dismiss a wrongful death suit in the case of a man who died on the job at a sauerkraut plant in Ontario County. The estate of Jonathan Michel Dumeus, and Dumeus’s widow, Jocelyne Regis-Dumeus, are suing Great Lakes Kraut Co. LLC. Great Lakes Kraut sought to have the federal case dismissed ...

