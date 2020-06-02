fbpx
Deeds Recorded May 19, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff June 2, 2020 0

Deeds Recorded May 19, 2020 55 14428 MINUTO-CAREY, JODY A to CAREY, MICHAEL et ano Property Address: 6834 CHILI- CENTER ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12342 Page: 0488 Tax Account: 156.03-1-21.21 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14450 OCQUE, KAREN E to BARDREAU, COLE W Property Address: 17-8 HIGH GATE TRAIL, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Liber: 12343 Page: 0001 Tax Account: 166.05-3-17.8 Full Sale Price: $115,000.00 TOMAX HOMES INC to DERMODY, ROBERT ...

