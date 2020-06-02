fbpx
Judgments Recorded April 22-27, 2020

By: Jason Whong June 2, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded April 22, 2020 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ASIS, JOSHUA J 26 TALLWOOD DRIVE, HILTON NY 14468 Favor: GABOTERO, NICOLE V et ano Attorney: TAFFE, ELIZABETH Amount: $10,835.74 CALVIN, MARC A 96 LABURNAM CRESCENT APARTMENT DOWN, ROCHESTER NY 14620 Favor: SUPPORT COLLECTION UNIT et ano Attorney: TAFFE, ELIZABETH Amount: $5,187.50 COTTON, MICHAEL 76 STERLING STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606 Favor: JAMES, ARNETTA et ano Attorney: TAFFE, ELIZABETH ESQ Amount: $300.16 DRUMGOOLE, CHAUNCEE 4370 LAWRENCEVILLE HIGHWAY ...

