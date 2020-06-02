fbpx
Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages Recorded May 19, 2020

Mortgages Recorded May 19, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff June 2, 2020 0

Mortgages Recorded May 19, 2020 91 NOT PROVIDED AGAPE HAVEN OF ABUNDANCE, INC Property Address: 289 DRIVING PARK AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: NCS COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT CORP Amount: $56,000.00 BRIGHTFUL, ANA T & BRIGHTFUL, ANA T Property Address: 30 GOLD STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $650,000.00 EICHELE, SHARON L Property Address: 7348 E RIVER ROAD, RUSH NY Lender: CITIZENS BANK NA Amount: $150,000.00 LEVERENZ, DAVID & LEVERENZ, ...

