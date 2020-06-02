White Collar Corner: Can one successfully oppose a federal civil forfeiture action?

fbpx
By: Special to The Daily Record ALAN J. BOZER, JOHN G. SCHMIDT JR. and G. MICHAEL SEAMAN June 2, 2020 0

Civil forfeiture actions present attorneys with a unique risk — the potential seizure of an innocent client’s property due to a co-owner’s wrongful use of it. Civil forfeiture allows the government to seize property that the government alleges is involved in, or that represents the proceeds of, criminal activity. The Department of Justice (DOJ) justifies civil ...

