Deeds Recorded May 20, 2020

Deeds Recorded May 20, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff June 3, 2020 0

Deeds Recorded May 20, 2020 62 NOT PROVIDED WHITE, VALERIE A to WHITE, BRYAN et al Property Address: Liber: 12343 Page: 0288 Tax Account: Full Sale Price: $1.00 14420 SIMONDS, DAVID J et ano to OMARA, RONLY J et ano Property Address: 3263 LAKE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12343 Page: 0101 Tax Account: 054.01-4-3 Full Sale Price: $215,000.00 14428 ELITE REALTY INVESTMENT GROUP LLC to CLINE, JUSTIN P et ...

