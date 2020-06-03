fbpx
Doing Business As Recorded April 24 – 29, 2020

June 3, 2020

Doing Business As Recorded April 24, 2020 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE NOELIA FLOORING 20 SHETLAND CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 MONROE DOING BUSINESS AS FILED KUNZ, DANIEL SERGIO 2780 EDGEMERE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14612 - - PHILLIPS, SHAWN & ROBINSON, KEITH E 7 ARNETT BOULEVARD, ROCHESTER NY 14611 - - & 7 ARNETT BOULEVARD, ROCHESTER NY 14611 - - MCKIBBEN HEATING & COOLING 164 HAMPDEN ROAD, ...

