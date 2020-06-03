fbpx
Powers of Attorney Recorded April 24-29, 2020

June 3, 2020

Powers of Attorney Recorded April 24, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY KILLINGBECK, JUDITH A Appoints: FIGLER, ALAN J OBRIEN, CHARLES G Appoints: OBRIEN, LANA J OBRIEN, LANA J Appoints: OBRIEN, CHARLES G REVOCATION OF POWER OF ATTORNEY KILLINGBECK, JUDITH A Appoints: BLACK, JEAN Powers of Attorney Recorded April 27, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY BANK OF AMERICA NA Appoints: RUSHMORE LOAN MANAGEMENT SERVICES LLC CLAUS, NORMA J Appoints: LIFESPAN OF GREATER ROCHESTER INC DAVIS, DANIEL Appoints: PETOCCHI, ...

