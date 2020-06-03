fbpx
Strip club sues SBA over PPP loan denial

Pandemic could force business to close

By: Bennett Loudon June 3, 2020 0

An Erie County nightclub that features nude dancers is suing the U.S. Small Business Administration for denying a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan application. The PPP was created by Congress to help businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic. Without the loan, Pharaoh’s GC Inc., located at 999 Aero Drive in Cheektowaga, could be forced to close, according ...

