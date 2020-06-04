Court of Appeals – Ineffective assistance of counsel: People v. Maffei

fbpx
By: Daily Record Staff June 4, 2020 0

New York State Court of Appeals Ineffective assistance of counsel Challenge prospective juror – Juror bias – Pre-trial media coverage People v. Maffei No. 25 Judge DiFiore Background: The defendant argues he was denied the effective assistance of counsel based on a single procedural error—counsel’s failure to challenge a prospective juror. Ruling: The Court of Appeals held that the defendant failed to ...

